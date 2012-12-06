How Much Is That Doggy In The Window Suffering?

Dogs are not toys. For one thing, toys can’t drive actual cars . And despite what Toy Story may have you believe, toys can’t appreciate actual love in the way that dogs do. A new campaign from the ASPCA is reminding those that might consider doing some furry holiday shopping at a pet store, that puppies are not made of plush.





The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has long been trying to dissuade potential dog owners from pet store purchases, as those places often buy wholesale from puppy mills. As the organization’s ads make clear, puppy mills are horrible places for dogs and often overstock the most popular breeds and keep them in an environment as uncaring as the warehouses that store their stuffed counterparts. These commodified canines suffer a similar fate to unsold toys, apparently, when they don’t find owners.





If the video above moves you at all, you can consider pledging your support at the No Pet Store Puppies website created by the ASPCA.