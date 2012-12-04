Ashton Kutcher As Smoldering Steve Jobs

Somebody was definitely thinking differently when they decided to name one of the two competing Steve Job biopics, jOBS. Following the announcement that the film will premiere at Sundance 2013 on January 27, we now have a look at its lead, Two and a Half Men star and perennial angel investor, Ashton Kutcher, in costume. Beard? Check. Argo-style ’70s hair? You betcha. The kind of creativity and business savvy it takes to build the most valuable company of ever? We’ll get back to you.