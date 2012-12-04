advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Michael Kors’ Microsite Helps You Visualize Your Holiday Celebration

Michael Kors’ Microsite Helps You Visualize Your Holiday Celebration
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

At the top of December, with the holidays looming, sometimes it’s hard not to get distracted. Enter Michael Kors with a quick digital indulgence that meets those vacation thoughts head-on and gives them a visual aid. On Celebrate with Michael Kors, users type in any holiday accompaniment they can think of. Do you want silence? Good food? Puppies? A brand new clutch from the Michael Kors Collection? Enter the words on the site, and watch them become a shareable festive image.

Fair warning, though: The software was not built with corresponding images for everything. When there are gaps in the coding, or major profanity, the site prompts, “Another Try.” What gaps will you expose?



advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life