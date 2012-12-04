Michael Kors’ Microsite Helps You Visualize Your Holiday Celebration

At the top of December, with the holidays looming, sometimes it’s hard not to get distracted. Enter Michael Kors with a quick digital indulgence that meets those vacation thoughts head-on and gives them a visual aid. On Celebrate with Michael Kors, users type in any holiday accompaniment they can think of. Do you want silence? Good food? Puppies? A brand new clutch from the Michael Kors Collection? Enter the words on the site, and watch them become a shareable festive image.