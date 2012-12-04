Musée de Judd? See Art Inspired By The Apatow Oeuvre

Jensen Karp and his Gallery1988 are at it again. The premier purveyor of pop culture-inspired paintings and such is opening up a new exhibit on December 4th, dedicated to the Apatovian canon.





This Is 40, which is set to hit theaters on December 21st, may only be Apatow’s fourth feature film as director, but his reach extends far beyond those films into a whole cosmos of comedy stars. Since the early 1990s, Apatow has been involved in either a writing or producing capacity on everything from TV series with other people’s names in the title, like The Larry Sanders Show and The Ben Stiller Show, to movies like Anchorman and Bridesmaids that proved to be breakout vehicles for their leads. The kingmaker director now is being feted with an art retrospective inspired by the many projects he’s had a hand in, some of which feature Apatow himself depicted in one way or another.

In the tradition of previous shows at Gallery1988, the art on display will be a bubbly mix of funny, eccentric, dark, and surprisingly well done. Have a look at some of what’s in store in the slide show above, or go to the gallery in person if you’re in L.A. in December. The show runs through the end of the year.