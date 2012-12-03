Cab To The Future: Nooka Commissions A DeLorean Taxi

It can be tough to get a cab in New York City sometimes, especially during the rain or when you’re running late. If the cab that picked you up happened to be a converted DeLorean, however, the tough part would probably be leaving.

In a new promotion for fashion entity Nooka, art director Mike Lubrano looked back to 1985’s Back to the Future for inspiration. The car that served as a chassis for a time machine in that film and its sequels somehow still looks ahead of its time nearly 30 years later. (Take that, actual taxi of tomorrow!)

Have a better look at the concept-only cab in the slide show above.




