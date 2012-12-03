“No, YOU’RE Great”: Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep Share a Moment

It’s fairly common to see two friends snapping a cellphone picture of themselves; when the Secretary of State and perhaps the world’s most acclaimed actress do it, though, it’s momentous.

Hillary Clinton is no stranger to inspiring widely shared images of herself. After last night’s Kennedy Center Honors Gala dinner, she has another one to add to her collection. More than just the pairing of these two distinguished women together, though, what makes the selfshot-in-progress picture noteworthy is how psyched the two look to be in each other’s company. It’s like some Leslie Knope fan fiction come to life.





[Photo AP Photo/Kevin Wolf]