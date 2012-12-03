Can You Spot What’s Different In The 2013 Pirelli Calendar?

The Pirelli calendar is famous for a few things. It is populated by the world’s most unapproachably gorgeous women, unencumbered by clothing, and its distribution is so limited that, statistically, you have probably never seen one in person. While the calendar usually serves as an artful showcase of the highest-end T&A, in this year’s edition, it’s the bared flesh that’s more elusive than usual.

2013

Under photographer Stephen McCurry, the 2013 calendar features all fully clothed models set against the backdrop of Brazil. Breaking even further from tradition, some of this year’s models were chosen as much for social good deeds as their looks. The Brazilian actress Sonia Braga makes an appearance, even though she is in her early 60s, and Adriana Lima has the distinction of being the first-ever visibly pregnant Pirelli Calendar model.

Have a look through the images in this year’s calendar above (compared with some of the NSFW 2012 shots, which you’ll notice toward the end), and watch a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot below. Do you prefer the 2013 images? Sound off in the comments.