The Art Of The Interview: Dick Cavett On How To Elevate A Q&A

The current late show landscape is generously stocked with sketches, songs, and other pop culture detritus, which can often be diverting and fun, but rarely informative (that is, unless you absolutely must know when Will Ferrell’s next movie is dropping). Things were different in Cavett’s heyday, however. The jokes and the guests were no better, and there has perhaps never been a greater house band than Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’s The Roots. Dick Cavett just had a way with an interview that brought out the best in his guests and transcended the format.

A skilled interviewer can make anyone sound interesting. But what if instead of a “skilled interviewer,” you had a masterful one, and instead of “anyone,” you had some of the most interesting people in the world? Such was the premise of The Dick Cavett Show. It elevated the discourse and paved the way for programs like Real Time with Bill Maher, in which guests with opposing views spray verbal gasoline all over the set. The free-thinking Cavett’s monologues and interviews prompted was enough to famously land him on President Nixon’s enemies list. That he managed to be entertaining at the same time is nothing short of miraculous.

It’s hard to fully appreciate Cavett’s diamond-cutter wit and social savvy, though, until you’ve actually had to conduct an interview yourself. Prying answers out of a cagey subject, groping for the next question while still listening, and knowing when to just get out of the way are but a small sample of the challenges of interviewing. Luckily, the legendary talent, who now blogs for The New York Times, has offered up some key insights into how he always managed to keep the conversation stimulating, no matter what.





My former boss and idol for many years as a viewer, Jack Paar, called me before I started doing a talk show and said, “Hey kid, don’t do interviews.” And I said, “What do I do, then, sing or just read to the audience?” And he said, “No, interviews are boring. That’s just ‘What’s your favorite color?’ and that’s dull. Make it a conversation.” And that’s almost the best secret. Throw your notes aside, if necessary.

Since I was a guest-booker at first with Jack, I learned how to make talent coordinator notes. But often the hosts like him and [Johnny] Carson and [Merv] Griffin would not use them or didn’t need them. I would do whole shows without using any notes, if I was so interested in the person–whether it was someone like Katherine Hepburn or Robert Mitchum. The best shows were when the topic just got going and you’d forget all about notes and research and just let it flow.

About six weeks into the show, I noticed that a guest would resent it if I talked at some length. The competitive feeling in them of “This guy’s doing this whole appearance, and I’m not getting anything in” would bring them out. After about two or three very brief responses, I would tell a story, and they would think, “Oh, my time on the show is going by,” and it worked like a charm most of the time. Sometimes you’d get a real stiff, though, in which case you just move the show along and say that you’ll have them back again some other time–and then make sure you don’t.