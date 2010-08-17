Capitalize on the Invisible Hand…of Time

There’s no “invisible hand” more famous than Adam Smith’s description of the force that guides free markets toward efficiency. After studying time and attention for the last several years, it’s very clear to me that there are also invisible but powerful “hands” affecting customer behavior, and therefore business success, that are far less famous and rarely understood.

While Smith was concerned with the laws of economics, I think of these other hidden forces as the Laws of Time-onomics, if you will. Just as understanding supply and demand is important, understanding the forces of time and attention that shape customer decision-making can drive innovation plans, competitive actions, and new market opportunities.

Most Businesses Overlook How Time Affects Customer Decisions

Most firms are missing the boat when it comes to customer time. Customers factor time into their decisions every day, yet most businesses tend to overlook this. Executives and managers expend tremendous effort evaluating pricing strategies and customer demographics but devote little, if any, effort to understanding how time factors into customer decisions. Consider for a moment how angry you’ve become when a business has wasted your time and you will gain a rapid understanding of the magnitude of this issue.

But this goes well beyond customer service. What it boils down to is this: if you’re not using time and attention as a competitive weapon, you’re going to lose–lose customers, lose marketshare, lose profits. Time is a powerful competitive differentiator because it is so scarce. Take for example, how this is becoming evident in the form of Time Wars.

Customers, whether in the B2C or B2B markets, don’t spend any more time evaluating options or purchasing today than they did 40 years ago More and more offerings are competing for the same small slice of time and attention. Add to that the fact that every customer has more ways of diverting their attention–smartphones, iPods, multiple PCs–and this highlights how scarce time and attention are today.

But it’s worse than that. In the war for attention, everyone loses. Neuroscientists have shown that attention, especially when multitasking, is a diminishing resource.