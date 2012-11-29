New York’s Finest Have A Fine, Viral, Moment

The NYPD has suffered a few different episodes of bad (or straight up bone-chilling ) publicity over the past year or so. Here’s something to offset all that unfortunate business.

As the story, reported everywhere, goes, a visitor from Arizona (also a law enforcement officer) happened to catch a NYPD police in the act of giving a homeless man a pair of boots (and socks!) on a cold night in Times Square.

As told on the NYPD’s Facebook page:

Jennifer Foster of Florence, AZ was visiting Times Square with her husband Nov. 14 when they saw a shoeless man asking for change. She writes, “Right when I was about to approach, one of your officers came up behind him. The officer said, ‘I have these size 12 boots for you, they are all-weather. Let’s put them on and take care of you.’ The officer squatted down on the ground and proceeded to put socks and the new boots on this man. The officer expected NOTHING in return and did not know I was watching. I have been in law enforcement for 17 years. I was never so impressed in my life. I did not get the officer’s name. It is important, I think, for all of us to remember the real reason we are in this line of work. The reminder this officer gave to our profession in his presentation of human kindness has not been lost on myself or any of the Arizona law enforcement officials with whom this story has been shared.”





As the New York Times reported, the policeman in question is Lawrence DePrimo, 25, who lives with his parents on Long Island.

The post has been liked nearly 400,000 times.