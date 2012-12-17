Some Frank Talk About ‘The Sessions’

Director Ben Lewin’s The Sessions has slowly, but surely been getting acknowledgment over the year for its frank portrayal of disabilities and sex. Based on Bay Area poet Mark O’Brien’s 1990 essay “On Seeing a Sex Surrogate,” the film follows O’Brien (played by John Hawkes) during a tiny slice of his life–when he decides to lose his virginity at 38 to surrogate Cheryl Cohen Greene. The root of this is the fact that O’Brien suffered from polio as a child, forcing him to live the majority of his life confined in an iron lung. That, combined with his Catholic background, made him wary of his body and sex.

His story was previously told in the Academy Award-winning short, Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O’Brien, and now in this film, as well as Cheryl Cohen Greene’s memoir, An Intimate Life. All three challenge the way disabilities and sex have traditionally been discussed or viewed in the media.

“I found these taboos easy to embrace,” says director Ben Lewin, a man who also suffered from polio as a child. “I got energy from the idea that these were untouchable subjects and it was really a matter of developing and writing it in a way that was broadly accessible.” The script took about two years for Lewin to write and the movie has already received numerous accolades from critics. At Sundance, the film won the Special Jury Prize and Audience Award. It seems as if Lewin’s broad take on sex and life has panned out.

However, it’s taken a long time for audiences to warm up to these subjects. In 1932, for example, director Tod Browning released Freaks, a Pre-Code film that essentially destroyed his career after making the highly lucrative Dracula. Freaks featured disabled actors in principal roles as circus performers that take revenge on a stereotypically beautiful trapeze artist by turning her into a human duck. This happens after she poisons her fiancé, the so-called “midget,” Hans, for money. The film straddled the line between exploitation and drama.





While horror elements are apparent in Freaks, one could also look at the movie as an examination of differently abled bodies and love. Part of the mystique and outcry surrounding the film were the not-so-subtle sexual references in regards to these bodies–ranging from conjoined twins, little people, the intersex Josephine Joseph to a relationship between the “bearded woman” and the “human skeleton.”

“It sort of cut too deep for the time,” says Lewin. “There’s been a very rich history of disabled heroes and heroines in literature and film from The Hunchback of Notre Dame–a guy who could leap from steeple to steeple and liked pretty girls and some of them liked him back–to Peter Dinklage as a major heroic figure in Game of Thrones.”

Unlike Freaks, the idea of exploitation is nonexistent in The Sessions. “I think this movie is sort of how weird everyone is about sex and it shows that by being not weird,” says Helen Hunt, who plays Mark’s surrogate, Cheryl Cohen Greene. “It’s so simple and unadorned that you can kind of see how weird everyone is about it.”