Is The Game Industry A Sexist Mess? Women Offer The #1ReasonWhy It Is

Earlier this week, women in the video game and tech industry began using Twitter and the hashtag #1reasonwhy to explain why they feel like second class citizens in their chosen profession. Some of the dispatches are focused on the cultural forces that seem to dissuade more women from joining the gaming industry, and others dwell on the apparent sexism within the business that may prevent women from achieving their goals on a mass scale. The hashtag campaign is also notable for the number of high profile, accomplished women who contributed. In all, the Tweets shed light on the undersung plight of women who want to create the next generation of games.
Have a look through some of them below.
#1reasonwhy because there’s not enough investment in AAA games about something other than war, cowboys, football, cars. sorry, but it’s true
— Jane McGonigal (@avantgame) November 27, 2012
#1ReasonWhy The meeting held an awkward silence because the guys didn’t know how to respond. “Rapeable” was now their art direction.
— Fryda Wolff (@FrydaWolff) November 28, 2012
Because I get mistaken for the receptionist or day-hire marketing at trade shows. #1reasonwhy
— Kim Swift (@K2theSwift) November 27, 2012
#1ReasonWhy because your studio never orders any women’s t-shirts in swag orders, and certainly not in sizes bigger than XS or S.
— Tami Baribeau (@cuppy) November 27, 2012
Because I am not his arm candy, motherfucker. I make games. #1reasonwhy
— Brenda Romero (@br) November 27, 2012
#1reasonwhy Because the metrics team was shocked to discover that girls liked our game at all. Weren’t even trying for that “demographic”
— Sarah Grissom (@smgrissom) November 27, 2012
My looks are often commented on long before the work I’ve done. #1reasonwhy
— Shanna Germain (@shanna_germain) November 27, 2012
Because I’m sexually harassed as a games journalist, and getting it as a games designer compounds the misery.#1reasonwhy
— Lillian Cohen-Moore (@lilyorit) November 26, 2012
Being mistaken for male co-founder’s assistant …three times? four? #1reasonwhy
— Caterina Fake (@Caterina) November 27, 2012
