Would Lincoln Drive a Lincoln? “Namesake Motors” Pairs Cars With Their Human Counterparts

Namesake Motors is a collaboration between art director Jimm Lasser and photographer Ray Gordon that brings to life the figures behind the names bestowed upon certain car makes, and then pairs them with the cars themselves. The new Tumblr blog features inspired pair-ups like Alice Cooper driving a Mini Cooper. The only question left now is which historical Jimmy will be depicted when Lasser and Gordon get around to it. (My vote is for either Stewart or Fallon.)





