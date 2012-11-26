NBA All-Stars Rock the “Bells” With Synchronized Dribbling

First came the barking dogs , then came Beckham’s balls ; now, another unlikely noise is being used to approximate a famous tune. Okay, it’s balls again, but this time they’re of the basket-variety, so it’s totally different.





In a promotion for the NBA‘s special set of single-color Christmas Day uniforms, five of the best ballers around make beautiful music together. Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the ad begins with Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Joe Johnson lined up together on a basketball court, dribbling in place. At first it’s just a cacophony of noise as the balls thwack against the floor. Soon enough, though, all that bouncing coheres into “Carol of the Bells.”

It’s an infectious tune and spot, reminiscent of this 2001 Nike classic: