The Cost Of Christmas Jumps 4.8% To $25,431.18

Whoever wrote “The 12 Days of Christmas” must have had some pretty deep pockets. With a lengthy shopping list that includes large fowl, prancing performers, and a handful of gold rings, showering one’s true love with so many gifts can cost a pretty penny. $25,431.18 to be exact (for one of everything).

For 29 years PNC Wealth Management has tabulated the total cost of all items gifted in the classic holiday carol in its Christmas Price Index (CPI). A whimsical take on the Consumer Price Index, the CPI serves as a seasonal economic benchmark, and in 2012, an improving economy and a severe drought that drove up the cost of feed for large birds means the price tag for Christmas is $1,168 more than last year, a 4.8% increase. In 2011, the CPI increased by 3.5 percent and in 2010 it jumped 9.2 percent.





To put that into real-world context, PNC says the CPI’s increase outpaced the Consumer Price Index, which stands at 2.2 for the past 12 months, and the Core Index, which is at 2.0 and omits volatile food and energy prices. To mirror the government’s Consumer Price Index practices, PNC also measures a Core Index, which in this case would include swans, which rose by 11.1% this year and are the most volatile gift in the index. PNC’s CPI Core Index is up a modest 2.6% this year, largely because six key items–the partridge, two turtle doves, four calling birds, eight maids-a-milking, nine ladies dancing, and 10 lords-a-leaping–remained the same price as 2011.

Other notable price increases this year include: 11 Pipers Piping ($2,562.00) and 12 Drummers Drumming ($2,775.50), both of which are up 5.5%; pear trees, which jumped 11.8% to $189.99; three French hens went up 10.0%; and the five gold rings soared 16.3%, playing catch-up with the dramatic rise in gold prices in 2011.





As has also been tradition over the past four years, PNC worked with agency Deutsch New York to make the data approachable with an online interactive representation of the CPI. Meant to illustrate the economics behind the gift giving, it’s geared largely toward educators, who can use the site to make broad economic concepts more tangible to students.

Where last year the agency created a miniature world full of games, this year’s Christmas Price Index Gift Hunt sees all of the gifts scattered around the world. Using Google Street View data, the 12 gifts are hidden in exotic locations around the world. Animated elements are then embedded in those locations and users have to decode how to find the gifts. Water a sprout in New York and a partridge in a pear tree is revealed; crumble some breadcrumbs to attract three French hens at the Eiffel Tower; move some giant statues at a Mayan temple and unlock five gold rings; 10 lords-a-leaping are found shredding the slopes in Canada and 12 drummers drumming reside in South Africa.



