Goodbye “Campaign,” Hello Publishing: The Moment Studio Creates Brand Content Built To Share

Traditional advertising campaigns can take a long time to produce, making it difficult to keep up with the lightning-fast pace of pop culture. But with “real time” brand content production, marketers can jump on timely trends in order to drive fan engagement.

At least that’s the idea behind The Moment Studio, a new service provided by digital agency Deep Focus that’s dedicated to creating brand content that is optimized for sharing on Facebook and other social platforms–and doing it at the pace of news and memes, not advertising.

“There has been a vacuum for this kind of real-time content production from brands. It’s going to be an essential part of the marketing mix,” says Deep Focus executive creative director Ken Kraemer.

Dubbed a “creative newsroom,” The Moment Studio aims to keep brands relevant with made-for-social “microcontent”–short, typically image-driven posts produced, and approved by the client, quickly. “What we do is more editorial in nature than the classic creative process,” says Deep Focus CEO Ian Schafer. “We’re observing what’s going on in the world and pop culture and how consumers are reacting to it and then creating content that’s built to share.”

According to Schafer, the content production process goes like this: Each morning there’s a one-hour “rundown” meeting where the communication managers and the rest of The Moment Studio team talk about what is going on in pop culture–the Election, the Super Bowl, the latest meme–that might relate to their brands.

“We usually ideate on the fly,” says Kraemer. “For instance, if it’s a beautiful day, we might go to a dog park and take some dog shots and see what comes of it.”





Since images tend to perform best on social media, The Moment Studio’s content tends to be highly visual. For client Purina, pictures of cute dogs and cats with a “quoto”–a quote that captures the moment in words–do well on Facebook.