Designing A New Town Square For Our Crowded Urban Future

Those of us associated with the building of cities are often asked to do tricky things. Build a 632-meter-high skyscraper and give it the world’s tallest and fastest single elevator, traveling at speeds of more than 40 mph so folks can soar to the top in fewer than 40 seconds with no transfers. Build a data center in Houston that makes its own electricity (handy during a hurricane) and turns rain water into an asset. Design an office building that makes people happy to come to work.

But one of the biggest challenges facing us today requires, perhaps, one of our best magic tricks of all time: Creating open space when there seems to be none left.

How do we give people in cities public spaces (parks, gardens, squares, even wide tree-lined streets) to gather and room to breathe in our increasingly built-up and built-out urban environments?





According to data from the United Nations, by 2050 nearly 70% of the world’s population—some 6.29 billion million people—will live in cities. That is up from just over 50% today. Where will all those urbanites find places to breathe, to pause, to share ideas, to gather and be productive as social animals, which is why cities came to be 9,000 years ago? How do we avoid replicating the urban planning and development problems that we have in our modern cities, and in particular, our penchant for not placing enough value on the “people factor”? How do we avoid transporting those problems to the fast developing cities of the world?

As a leader of a global design firm, I believe we need a different kind of vision to “see” potential high-quality, public open space where others do not. We need to create, reclaim, and just plain squeeze it out of our existing cities and then turn that essential space into spectacular places designed for the promotion of our humanity. The High Line on New York’s West Side does this brilliantly, but it has been everyone’s best example–and model for imitation.

Last year, we set out to unearth and re-imagine unexpected open space (which is what we should be replicating about the High Line) in cities around the globe. We asked all 43 Gensler offices to participate in a conceptual project that we’re calling the Gensler Town Square Initiative. The idea was simple: find what we haven’t yet seen. Identify open space in your city and re-imagine it as a town square, which we used as a metaphor for all kinds of gathering places, not just the traditional civic square.

The ideas ranged from wild to pragmatic.