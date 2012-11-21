Aircon Maker BGH Follows Up “Dads In Briefs” With A Psycho Summer Hater

Haters gonna hate. There’s not much you can do about that. But when the haters dream that the suntan oil slathered on sun worshippers would alight under the heat of the sun like so much gasoline, it’s best that they stay inside. In the cool. With their energy efficient BGH air conditioner.

In “Summer Hater“, its latest ad for Argentine aircon brand BGH, agency Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi gets inside the head of a most committed summer hater. Not content to simply moan about the heat and humidity, from the dark recesses of his apartment this hater simply loathes the warm sunny months, wishes ill will on the sweaters and exhibitionists, detests the pathetic tans and pissed-in pools and imagines a world where all of the bare bellies and tanning bottoms burst into flames. The sinister dialogue is paired with cinematic images of the most unappealing bikini bodies, pit stains and sweat marks. It’s almost enough to make you embrace the coming cold in the northern hemisphere while the south enters this hellish season called summer. Ok, not quite.

Psychopaths and air conditioners might not seem an immediate connection, but agency executive creative directors Maxi Itzkoff and Mariano Serkin say that Argentina’s air conditioner usage made the idea of keeping a crazy person indoors during a heat wave an interesting creative opportunity. “In Argentina electricity is very expensive, which is why during the summer, people only turn their AC on for short periods of time when they really can’t take the heat anymore, then turn it off when the house has cooled down. They don’t leave it on all day long. So the promise of keeping your AC on all summer was something that seemed interesting to us. From there, we thought of a man observing the world through the blinds of his apartment. We loved the idea that BGH air conditioners would play the role of holding this psychopath captive”

Shot by former agency creative star turned director Juan Cabral through MJZ/Labhouse, the work is a darker departure from Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi’s previous comedic campaign in which rotund dads beat the summer heat by prancing around in their briefs, to the consternation of pretty much everyone around them. But in creating this followup campaign, the agency didn’t want to appear to be doing a sequel.

“We knew that humor was not an option because we didn’t want to do the second part of ‘Dads in Briefs.’ Last year’s campaign was so successful that this year we had to break with something completely unexpected,” say Itzkoff and Serkin, adding that the agency’s great relationship with the client allowed them to push creative boundaries. “It required big guts from the client to approve such a brave campaign.”

For the client’s part, the bit about lighting a man on fire wasn’t actually part of the original concept, though that didn’t deter the team. “The original idea was approved conceptually when it was presented, then the strong dramatic tone came out from the work of the director and the creative team of Del Campo. A man being set on fire was not included when the idea was originally presented. It finally became included in the off-line,” says BGH marketing director Ezequiel Devoto. “I must say that the courage necessary to approve these kinds of ideas comes from the support of the company. BGH has a long tradition of supporting transgressive ideas, but always with a good-taste, good-quality flavor and some kind of sophistication”.

Humor or the macabre aside, both directions have been working for the brand, which is now the number one AC brand in Argentina.