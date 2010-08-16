13 Business Books That Will Blow Your Mind

Having never taken a business class in college I find that I read and listen to a lot of business books to round out my education. The books usually aren’t “How to Manage Your Cash Flow” but rather get me to rethink the way I run my business, which–despite no business classes or diploma–continues to be in business 13 plus years after I started it.

In that time, here are 13 of the books that had the biggest impact on how I run my business (in no particular order):

The beauty of this list is that I get to leave off a whole bunch of mind-blowing business books that you can’t believe didn’t make the list. I’d love to hear what I forgot for my next trip to Amazon, Audible, or my local library. Please feel free to start all suggestions with “I can’t believe you left off…”

Rich Brooks can be followed, engaged, and argued with on Twitter.

[image flickr user eyermonkey]

