Multi-Purpose HBO Gift DVDs Can Also Be Used For Telling Co-Workers How You Really Feel

The HBO series Sex & The City once inspired viewers in droves to define themselves as being a Carrie or a Samantha or one of the other leading ladies. (I would’ve probably been a Miranda, for instance, but don’t hold me to it.) Deciding which characters were most representative revealed something about how well people knew the show, and how well the show knew them. A new ad for the premium channel portrays an office Santa handing out DVD sets to co-workers, letting each series’ thematic elements tell the recipient what he thinks of them. (Ho ho ho!)