Paula Broadwell Talks About, Shoots Guns In Infomercial

When engaged in close-quarters battle, you’re going to want a lightweight weapon that looks like something out of a Terminator movie and sprays hot lead efficiently and effectively. At least that’s what I learned from this gun infomercial featuring Paula Broadwell.

This past week, a video promoting gun manufacturer Kriss Arms surfaced, boasting a cameo appearance from David Petraeus’ biographer and paramour, Paula Broadwell, literally shooting the breeze. Filmed last December, the infomercial shows recent media fixture and West Point graduate Broadwell, talking about combat and then demonstrating by firing off some rounds.





Start watching at 1:36 to hear her talking about guns, or cut straight over to 2:08 to see her shoot one. Try not to chuckle like an 8th grader when the narrator mentions that Kriss’s futuristic weapon “reduces the risk of collateral damage and over-penetration.”

Hat tip to Adweek.