Joi Ito’s Plan For Urban Innovation: “Let A Thousand Weirdos Bloom”

Ever since Richard Florida published The Rise of the Creative Class , back in 2002, urban planners have been hot to find the secret key to unleashing innovation (and its attendant jobs) in their cities.

Is it all about attracting gays (perhaps Florida’s most newsworthy prescription at the time. What a difference a decade makes!)? Artists? Techies? And, more importantly, if a city doesn’t already have a home-base of such “creatives,” what can city fathers do to attract it?

Find your own weirdos, and figure out how to amplify them.

Joi Ito, the director of MIT’s famed Media Lab, has a different idea: Find what talent already exists in your city, the more iconoclastic the better, and then nurture it without big-footing it in the process. In other words, “Find your own weirdos, and figure out how to amplify them,” he says, riffing on Richard Pascale’s theory of positive deviance.





In a preview of his keynote speech at the four day, New Museum-sponsored Ideas Cities 2013 conference in New York, Ito says there’s no “one size fits all” template for urban innovation. What worked in San Francisco’s SoMa area, or Cambridge’s Kendall Square, might not work in Minneapolis or Macon.

What’s more, the very effort to attract such talent by building infrastructure in advance, may well backfire, raising costs and destroying the vibe. “Look at New York,” he says. “If you have an area where established businesses have gone away, costs will go down, and entrepreneurs will move in. Scuzzy kids don’t need much space anymore, they just need a network and a place with a critical mass of energy to self-organize. Infrastructure comes later.”

As technology and the internet have lowered the cost of innovation and expressing yourself creatively, the ability of small groups of people to have a big impact has increased, he says.

“The barrier now isn’t lack of money,” he says, “it’s lack of permission. Untapped capital gets unlocked when authority gets out of the way and lets people do what they would do if given potential and the context in which to do it.”