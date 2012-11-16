Pinterest is Open for Business–So What’s Next For Brands?

Brands are so ubiquitous on Pinterest that it’s hard to believe that until this week, Pinterest’s terms of service specified that the platform was limited to “personal, non-commercial use.”

Pinterest has officially welcomed businesses with the introduction of new tools and new business terms of service, which makes it explicit that the platform can be used for commercial purposes.

Wednesday’s announcement could be a sign of how Pinterest might evolve as a tool for brands as the site continues to grow in popularity. The site drew 26.7 million unique visitors last month, up from 3.3. million in the year-ago period, according to research firm comScore.

“On the surface, this isn’t a hugely actionable move for most brands, but it is certainly symbolic of where Pinterest is going and what it can be as far as a platform for connecting brands and their fans,” says Matt Wurst, director of digital communities at 360i.

Although the new free business accounts don’t look different from other Pinterest pages, they are a clear indication that Pinterest is opening the site up for business and is looking toward a monetization model.

“Everything eventually has to monetize,” says Darrell Whitelaw, executive creative director at IPG Media Lab. “This news shows they’re being forward thinking.”

While Pinterest won’t provide a specific number of businesses that have pages, in a blog post Pinterest product manager Cat Lee acknowledged that “thousands of businesses have become part of our community, giving great ideas, content and inspiration to people on Pinterest.”