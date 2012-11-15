The BMW M6 Creates Its Own Direct Mail

You can keep your dumb printing press, Johannes Gutenberg–from now on, it’s only BMWs for me.

Much like something Q would devise for James Bond were James Bond ever tasked with creating a direct mail campaign, BMW has turned its M6 Coupe into “The M Press,” which makes a serious impression on the ground beneath it and, ideally, on prospective BMW buyers.

Created by agency Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners and the digital printing crew at Classic Color in Chicago, the project sees the car create unique prints as it’s driven along a track at high speeds. Ink dispensers above the M6’s tires spray out a squid-like plume onto the tires which create artful impressions on a paper track as the car accelerates. The resulting “M Prints,” each a visual statement about the car’s 0-60 in 4.1 seconds prowess, are being sent to BMW M owners and prospects in a direct mail campaign.





In the above video, you can watch Matt Mullins, chief driving instructor of the BMW Performance Driving School, tear up the pavement at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in Illinois, dispensing ink from pressure cannons with a button rigged up near the stick shift. The highly skilled driver manages to keep straight on the twin tracks of paper lining the course, making for clean, unbroken tire prints all the way across. Now let’s see him print out a copy of 50 Shades of Grey with that car.