Ace Metrix Announces Brand Of The Year Watch List

In the ad world there are deeply entrenched assumptions about what makes a great commercial. Problem is those notions are sometimes at odds with public opinion. The award-winningest ads are not necessarily the most effective. And some of the most persuasive ones wouldn’t pass muster with an exacting awards jury. So when an organization declares a particular marketer as “brand of the year,” it’s reasonable to consider it a subjective accolade. Unless, of course, your organization has data that is said to accurately reflect how effective an ad is in the minds of consumers.

Mountainview, Ca.-based measurement firm Ace Metrix says it has such data and is using it to proclaim one advertiser 2012’s Brand of the Year. Founded in 2007, Ace Metrix is a technology company that scores every ad that breaks in the U.S. within 24 hours. Using a pool of 500 consumers to rate each ad based criteria such as likeability, relevance, information, and desire, Ace Metrix then produces an ad’s Ace Score, which ranges from 0-950. The data is then used by the company’s clients to assess how well their advertising performs and how they might improve.

“To us, there was such a lack of clear analytics in advertising and that’s why we decided to do Brand of the Year,” says CEO Peter Daboll. “It’s hard enough to do one good commercial, let alone be able to have consistently high quality throughout the year. Then you’ll see lists of the best ads of the year. Well, according to who? They just sit around a table and say we like that one. This is objective, consistent, and complete and no other data source has this comprehensive view, so we thought it was most fair.”

But before it crowns one brand the year’s most successful advertiser (in January), Ace Metrix has released its Watch List, a list of the top five brands from 23 industries and 85 categories that ran five or more ads, as of Nov. 1.





So how have this year’s brands measured up? To ad watchers there are some surprising inclusions and omissions that reveal consumers might not connect with work from what are conventionally thought of as creative advertisers.

For instance, in alcoholic beverages, big brands such as Miller, Coors, and Budweiser are all missing while craft brew labels such as Blue Moon and Samuel Adams and more specialized drinks like Johnny Walker and Maker’s Mark make the list of top-rated brands. Daboll says the omission of the big brews from this list is not representative of a declined ad spend, but rather a representation of the quality of work. “We can look at ad volumes for brands like Coors and Miller and they’re almost unchanged year over year. It’s just that the aggregate score of their body of work didn’t reach what it did in previous years.”

The story is the same in non-alcoholic drinks. Coke fared well as usual, further bolstered by its Olympics sponsorship. But Pepsi is absent, as is Dr. Pepper, usual suspects for top soft drink advertisers. If you’re thinking the lack of fizzy drinks on the list is a result of a trend towards healthier choices, think again. “We generally find that consumer shifts take quite a while,” Daboll says. “We’re looking at how the ads resonated with consumers. With Coca-Cola’s polar bear ads, even if you’re not a Coca-Cola drinker you still might find that ad to be likable and high attention. So I don’t think this list represents a trend; I think it’s really a result of the efficacy of the campaigns that they ran.”