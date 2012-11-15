Paranoid Or Prepared? What You Can Learn From Those Nutty “Doomsday Preppers”

“I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ ” Madison recounts. “And she goes, ‘Every time you go to the supermarket you come back with a couple cans of beans. I don’t know if you’re doing it consciously, but you have to stop. We have three-thousand cans of beans.’ ”

That’s a bit of an exaggeration, Madison says with a laugh. But he does admit that he was unconsciously stocking the pantry with lentils and garbanzos, and he knows full well it’s because he spends so much time with the survivalists–a.k.a. preppers–featured on Doomsday Preppers, now in its second season on the National Geographic Channel.





Madison is the executive producer of the series that takes viewers all across the country to meet folks who are digging foxholes and stocking up on everything from water to food to weapons in preparation for various doomsday scenarios, including terrorist attacks, economic collapse, and electromagnetic pulse (a sudden burst of electromagnetic radiation).

And while some people write off these hard-core preppers as paranoid wackos, there are likely a lot of residents of the New York City and New Jersey area who, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, wish they had been more prepared for what was to come.

Three preppers from Manhattan and Brooklyn are featured on the December 18 episode of Doomsday Preppers, and one of them–a woman who lives in Harlem–is actually shown prepping for a hurricane. She had experienced Hurricane Katrina firsthand and was worried about what would happen in Manhattan, particularly downtown, if there ever was a massive storm. “We filmed her months before Sandy, and she turned out to be entirely right about the affects of a hurricane on the city,” Madison says.

Additional season two episodes find preppers gearing up for other natural disasters, including earthquakes, tornadoes and tsunamis.