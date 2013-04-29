Why Polluters Should Pay You To Fix Climate Change

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Please find attached your check for $651.76. This check covers your household’s portion of the carbon fees paid by greenhouse gas emitters in the first quarter of this year. Another check will be forthcoming in three months.”

A majority of Americans believe that humans are warming the planet, but we aren’t willing to pay to fix it. Only a small minority–21%–say that they’d be willing to pay markedly higher energy prices in order to address the problem.

What if we turned the tables on that question? What if polluters paid everyone else to fix climate change? That may sound crazy, but it’s economically sound. Here’s how it would work.

One of the most agreed upon tools among economists for addressing climate change is a carbon tax. Under a carbon tax, polluters would pay a fee for every ton of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. That fee gets passed on to consumers, raising the price of gasoline and the price of electricity generated from coal and natural gas. Few Americans are eager to see their utility bills or the price they pay at the pump rise.

But what if we returned all the money raised by such fees to every woman, man, and child in the United States, equally? This is one variation on a “revenue neutral” carbon tax, where the money raised by the tax is directly returned to tax-payers in some way.

For a family with an average income and average energy use, the dollars would exactly balance out. The check (or tax rebate) received would match the increase in fuel and energy prices. But the tax would still be a tremendously powerful force in shifting behavior. With higher gasoline prices, a more fuel efficient car makes more sense as a purchase. With higher home heating or electrical bills, upgrading to a more efficient furnace or better insulation makes more sense. Perhaps more importantly, it would have a huge impact on how energy is generated. A carbon tax would raise the price of coal, oil, and gasoline, in direct proportion to the amount of carbon they emit.

But it would leave the price of solar, wind, hydro-power, and nuclear unaffected. With fossil fuels more expensive, consumers, businesses, and utilities in many areas would find that renewable energy was now the most cost-effective option, accelerating the shift already underway. Those dollars shifted to renewables, in turn, would fund additional R&D, continuing the already steep decline in the price of solar and wind power around the country.

In short, polluters would be putting money in your pocket, which you would be more likely to spend on carbon-free sources of energy and improvements to energy efficiency. They’d be paying you, and every other American, to fix climate change.