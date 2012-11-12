“Reality Drop” Brings Social Gaming (And Facts) To Dispelling Climate Change Misinformation

Climate change is not a game, but The Climate Reality Project is trying to turn it into one.

In “Reality Drop,” the soon-to-launch social media game, players earn points by participating in online conversations about climate change and “dropping reality” on climate change deniers. Retweets, shares, likes, and comments on the project’s climate facts, or reality drops, earn players additional points and help them unlock new levels, improve rank, and win badges.

It’s a playful approach to a deadly serious and very timely issue. Following Hurricane Sandy, it’s become increasingly evident that climate change has become more of a harsh reality than an inconvenient truth.

“The reality is clear: Climate change is happening now, and impacting billions of people around the world,” says Maggie L. Fox, CEO of The Climate Reality Project, founded and chaired by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

Of course, these days, reality can be subjective when it comes to climate change, which is refuted by what Fox calls “well-funded denier campaigns” sponsored by oil and coal companies.

Looking for an innovative way to dispel myths and spread science about climate change, Gore, Fox and their colleagues at The Climate Reality Project turned to agency Arnold Worldwide. Pete Favat, Arnold Worldwide’s chief creative officer, had attracted Gore’s attention because of his cause-related work for the Truth Campaign, the hugely successful national anti-tobacco program.

Rather than relying on a traditional advertising campaign to influence the climate change discussion, Favat says he and his team decided instead to “make an engaging product that people could use to defend real science.”