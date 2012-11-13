The Long Road to Mars: Launching NOVA’s “Ultimate Mars Challenge”

After a whirlwind four months culling reams of NASA footage and scrambling for interviews, the producers of NOVA’s Ultimate Mars Challenge–airing Nov. 14 on PBS–momentarily suspended their documentary mindset during Curiosity’s landing night at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) last August.

“I got so caught up in the drama of the landing, and felt so much for the guys and gals we’d interviewed who’d worked on the rover, it started to feel personal,” says Challenge director Gail Willumsen, who also produced the hour special with Jill Shinefeld through their Los Angeles-based Gemini Productions. “The drama of the adventure and achievement to get the technology and engineering to work millions of miles away, and the steps to getting this to land left little leeway for error. If it didn’t work, I was going to feel so bad for them. How it impacted the show was secondary.”

Mars Ultimate Challenge producers Gail Willumsen and Jill Shinefeld in front of a Curiosity test replica in the JPL Mars Yard. Photo courtesy of Gemini Productions



From the show’s inception last March, NOVA senior executive producer Paula Apsell sought a balance between the Curiosity mission and the scope of Mars explorations–questions about the planet, how NASA has explored it, what it’s learned, what it still doesn’t know. The result is an hour overview that follows a handful of Curiosity scientists and engineers as they plot strategies to search for Martian life and design the rover, while placing their efforts in the connects of preceding Mars exploration missions.

“If the landing had not been as successful, we would have shifted that balance–between the vérité and reality TV aspects, and managing a bigger story of planetary science–and relied more on telling stories of other missions that failed, and included a forensic look,” says Willumsen. “We would have had to do a bit of CSI on what went wrong. Even if it had crashed, there would have been so much we would have learned. In fact, we were looking for those things [engineering that wasn’t working]. Otherwise we were afraid it would look too easy.”

In fact, one of the stand-out segments involves engineers troubleshooting why the rover capsule’s parachute didn’t always work in tests.

Turns out sticking the landing was the easy part. When NOVA ordered the doc last March, Curiosity was already en route. “We had to piece together the backstory, like putting a puzzle together,” says Shinefeld. That meant–on top of their own interviews and 10 hours of landing night material–sifting through some 50 hours of raw, unnarrated, unlabeled video taken by JPL, some of which took as much as two months for clearance. “Sometimes, you didn’t know what they were doing and what they were finding out.”

Adds Willumsen: “JPL is to be commended for taking the initiative to cover the process and take it seriously – using professional cameramen and HD video. We wouldn’t have a show without their library.”