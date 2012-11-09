How John Lewis Kicks Christmas Ass With Its Heart-Tugging Holiday Ads

A snowman’s epic journey to the big city in search of the ideal present for his snow girlfriend is the theme of this year’s Christmas commercial for John Lewis.

The ad, “The Journey,” went live in the U.K. on YouTube on Friday morning (November 9) before premiering on Channel 4 the same evening–the start of the second weekend in November, which is now widely seen by British retail advertisers readying for the Christmas trading period as the U.K. equivalent of the Super Bowl.

The ad is the latest from the cooperatively owned U.K retailer which, each year, puts out a must-see, music-driven heartwarmer–ads that have become mini-events on the seasonal ad calendar.

Shot on location in New Zealand in July by Blink director Dougal Wilson, “The Journey” is understated, sentimental and heart-warming–elements now firmly established as key ingredients for a successful John Lewis Christmas ad campaign.

For example, last year’s spot “The Long Wait,” featuring a small boy counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until he can give his parents their present, attracted 4.32 million YouTube views, widespread acclaim, and many humorous online parodies. Which is why the pressure was on ad agency Adam & Eve DDB to do something a little bit different this time around, the agency’s Executive Creative Director James Murphy explains.

“The starting point for the Christmas campaign is the same each year. John Lewis’ strategy and message is all about thoughtful giving–finding the perfect present–and John Lewis being the perfect place to find it because of the breadth and scale of its product range,” he says.





“The challenge each year is to find a new and up to date way of saying this that fits the personality of a business which cares of its customers, cares for its staff, and has an enduring commitment to delivering a certain level of service and value–all good reasons why its ads are not glitzy or hard-selling.”