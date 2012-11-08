See the Faces Of Zuckerberg, Bezos, Jobs And More Merged With Their Creations

By now, most people know what Mark Zuckerberg looks like. Either that, or they’re at least familiar with Jesse Eisenberg’s Academy Award-nominated portrayal of the Facebook founder in The Social Network. Today’s tech-obsessed society is almost as familiar with certain CEOs as it is with their ubiquitous products. Or at least that’s the argument made by graphic artist Alejo Malia’s project Technofaces .





Each image blends a caricature of someone like Twitter’s Jack Dorsey with the most recognizable imagery associated with the product–in Dorsey’s case a flock of Twitter’s blue birds. (The notorious “fail whale” would have been a perhaps cruel touch.) By doing so, Malia reaffirms that some of the voracious appetite for Apple world conferences presided over by Steve Jobs was rooted in affinity for the man himself, and not just his brand’s latest creations.

