Listen To A Symphony Of Printers Play “The Times They Are A Changin'”

Bob Dylan has been among the ad world’s least likely pitchmen, appearing over the years in spots for the likes of Cadillac and Victoria’s Secret. Now, one of his most famous anthems is delivering a message–about printers.

It’s not Bob’s voice we hear croaking “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” though; instead, a collection of vintage Brother gear–fax machines, scanners, copiers, hard drives, and dot-matrix printers–renders the classic in a pointedly anachronistic way in a spot for Brother’s new MFC inkjet range.





Grey London, Partizan director Chris Cairns, and creative studio IsThisGood hacked, soldered, and mashed 97 machines with MIDI devices controllable from one computer. Watch, and listen to, the end result here.