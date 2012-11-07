Wes Anderson Characters Immortalized, Alphabetized In New Poster Series

Famously meticulous director Wes Anderson has a history of inspiring tributes to his work, mostly in the form of Halloween costumes . The trend continues with a poster series that puts character elements from Anderson’s films in alphabetical order.





The visual artist known as Hexagonall takes a minimalist approach with his project, the Wes Anderson Alphabet. Characters from nearly all of the director’s films crop up in the 18 posters (uh, why not 26?). Rendered in a retro-cool style reminiscent of old Hitchcock posters, each subject is faceless and angular, relying on fashion, facial hair, and quotes to capture the essence of the character. Though not as jam-packed with detail as the tableaux Anderson tends to film, the posters would probably meet with the clean and well-organized visual standards of the director, who represents the letter “w.”

