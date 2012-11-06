Agency Fallon’s Projection for the Minnesota Election: No Hate

In response to Minnesota’s “Definition of Marriage” amendment, which would prohibit same-sex couples from tying the knot, agency Fallon Minneapolis has mounted a pro bono campaign to reach Minnesotans and help persuade them against setting limits on other people’s lives.

The initiative began when agency founder Pat Fallon wrote an impassioned op-ed piece in the Minnesota Star-Tribune about why he was voting “no” on the proposal. Next, the company went all in, filming ads for the cause and temporarily converting the Fallon website into the nerve center of the Stop Hate Here initiative.





The agency’s social media’s efforts are geared around the #STOPHATEHERE hashtag, which it’s encouraging people to tweet out across the internet, way beyond Minnesota. Any supportive message using that hashtag or placed on Fallon’s Facebook wall will be projected from a 44-foot LED ticker currently installed outside of Fallon’s downtown Minneapolis office building. Fallon is also curating the LED ticker, lest any trolls get wind of the hashtag.

Watch the Vote No initiative’s ads (including one starring agency chief creative officer Jeff Kling) above.