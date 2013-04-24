5 Business Models That Are Driving The Circular Economy

Since the Industrial Revolution, humanity’s use of natural resources has been basically the same: take, make, throw away. The World Bank’s predictions for global waste generation are chastening: on current trends it will double between now and 2025 to 6.5 million tons of solid waste every day . For sure, we are better at using virgin resources more efficiently while second-hand markets and recycling rates have both improved. But this hasn’t altered the fundamentals. Many companies’ business models are not set up to do much else than earn money from volume. The fact that few businesses are vertically integrated makes it more difficult for businesses to reform the model for “closed” product loops even if their CEOs want to.

When you add to this the OECD’s estimate of an extra two billion middle class consumers before 2030, commodity price volatility and new environmental regulations, you start to see the scale of the challenge. The good news, though, is that circular economy thinking—building an economy that doesn’t create waste–can make business-sense.

How little business-sense does it make to discard product assets after only a few months instead of maintaining the customer relationship during multiple cycles?

It often requires product vendors to think of the resources in their products as assets rather than inputs and their customers as users rather than buyers. The question then becomes how to maximize value along the chain and, crucially, how to enable the assets to be continually re-introduced to markets. Once a material is seen as an investment and customers as users, one appreciates how little business-sense it makes to discard product assets after only a few months instead of maintaining the customer relationship during multiple cycles.

Of course, this “circular” thinking may be easier said than done. There are five fundamental considerations for nearly every sector when thinking about how make their business model more circular:

How can we design our products with asset recovery in mind?

How can we develop product lines to meet demand without wasting assets?

How can we source material in regenerative loops rather than linear flows?

How can we develop a revenue model that protects value up and down the chain, and

How can we get our customers to cooperate with us?

Complex organizations with multiple stakeholders and relationships with customers that are generally “point-of-sale” may need to change their mind set and think of themselves as service providers.

We have identified five business models that are contributing to making circular businesses a reality:

In products as services, goods vendors embrace the idea of themselves as service providers: leasing access to and not selling ownership of a service. In some cases this has led not only to an effective hedge against cost volatility but also to a stickier customer relationship and increased upsell. Vodafone’s Red-Hot plan is a good example. You can rent the latest phone for a year and keep on exchanging it for a newer version. Assuming Vodafone is engaged in collecting the old phone, not only does this act as material collection and pooling but from a business standpoint also creates deeper customer relationships.