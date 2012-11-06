Snickers Cautions Against Hunger-Based Voting Mistakes

Snickers has assured us over and over that we are simply not ourselves when we’re hungry. Lately, however, the brand has been pretty clever about finding some occasion-specific ways to adapt this message.

Back in September, Snickers unveiled a kinda creepy, but funny Halloween ad that incorporated this message. Now, the brand has launched a print campaign coinciding with the final days of the presidential campaign, urging all candy bar-eaters to vote. Created by BBDO New York the election-season version of the sturdy “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” tagline urges hungry voters to be sure to get their daily dose of nougat before heading down to the polls. The alternative, as you can see here, could be disastrous for democracy.



