An Election-Themed Site Helps You “Know Your POTUS”

By the end of November 6, after untold months of nail-biting suspense and Hitchcockian plot twists, the United States of America will finally be able to bask in the warm glow of its chosen president. But here’s just one pertinent question everyone should ask about his or her candidate of choice before voting: Who is this person really?





In an effort to inspire late-stage undecided voters to do some research, production company and design house Superfad introduced a new animated web series last week called Know Your POTUS. The six-episode series reveals strange and surprising fun facts about presidents of yore, underlining the point that we should all have our facts straight about with the current crop before heading off to the polls. To help with that, the site also features a quiz to help you determine which candidate best matches your views, a political fact checker and info on where and how to vote.

Inspired by ’70s British kids show The Magic Roundabout, which seems like a less drug-friendly Sid and Marty Krofft production, the stop-motion Know Your POTUS clips feature egg-shaped models of six past presidents acting out some of their less savory, shadier attributes. Whether our next leader has any animated skeletons in his closet, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.