What Does Wreck-It Ralph Mean For Video Game Movies?

Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph may be an original story, but it also reads as a who’s who of video game history–featuring cameos and call-outs ranging from Q*bert to Kano to Call of Duty. Historically, video-game-themed movies and adaptations are the second-class citizens of cinema, frowned upon by critics and audiences alike. But Wreck-It Ralph worked. Last weekend, it became the biggest opening for Walt Disney Animation ever, topping the box office with $49.1 million.

While the majority of video game adaptations are panned, there are many older properties that have done surprisingly well at the box office. Since its release in September, for example, Paul WS Anderson’s Resident Evil: Retribution–the fifth film in the franchise–has made over $160 million in profit. Even before that film was released, the series had grossed over $600 million. The series has cemented the director and his wife, Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, as international sci-fi superstars. And this all comes from a game that was originally released in 1996.

Silent Hill: Revelation

In the best of terms, these adaptations are welcomed to mixed reviews and multimillion box office receipts. The first film in the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider series, for example, landed at the top of the box office, brought Angelina Jolie to a new level of fame, and grossed over $274 million worldwide. The second film in the series, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, didn’t do as well, but still managed to gross $156 million worldwide.

Both Resident Evil and Tomb Raider managed to separate themselves from their gaming counterparts, becoming their own film franchise while retaining the name recognition of a popular series. In a movie landscape dominated by reboots, sequels, and Hasbro (think: James Bond, Prometheus, Transformers), it would seem that video game adaptations are still an untapped resource for “original” movie content.

Still, not everyone is lucky enough to experience the success of Paul WS Anderson’s Resident Evil. Likewise, no adaptation so far has found unified critical acclaim. Just last weekend, director Michael J. Basset’s own video game-turned-movie Silent Hill: Revelation, a sequel to Christophe Gans’ 2006 film which grossed almost $100 million worldwide, failed to deliver critically and financially. “As a gamer, rather than a filmmaker, I’m quite disappointed with them,” Bassett says of video-game-themed films and adaptations in general. Silent Hill: Revelation made $8 million in its first weekend and quickly dropped to tenth place at the box office this past weekend. “I know there’s debate on whether it’s good or bad, but I hope that it stimulates people and that they’ll get something out of it, no matter what it is,” he says of the film.





It’s interesting to wonder whether Wreck-It Ralph marks a turning point in gaming-focused fare. Despite around 100 movie theaters still being closed in the New York and New Jersey area due to Hurricane Sandy when the film debuted, it provided a welcome distraction for people out of school or simply looking for a dose of escapism. The film resonated with modern kids and parents who grew up on the games of the late ’80s and early ’90s, like Super Mario and Doom.

“The weird thing from a game point of view is that successful games make so much more money than movies ever do,” says Bassett. “Turning a game into a movie is a secondary consideration for a lot of these guys because if you make a bad movie out of a good game, it does nothing but damage the game.” He’s right. When Call of Duty: Black Ops was released on November 9, 2010, it generated $650 million in sales within the first five days. The Dark Knight Rises, for example, made a little over $447 million during its entire theatrical run.