New York Icons Go Dark In Sandy Relief T-Shirts

Those who watched the destructive path and after-effects of Hurricane Sandy reacted in different ways. Some volunteered . Some looked for ways to keep on working. Some made really dangerous looking films.

Chilean-born, New York-based artist Sebastian Errazuriz, whose studio was brought to a standstill, created some T-shirt designs to help victims of the storm. The shirts, available for sale here (with all proceeds going to relief efforts), put a somber spin on two New York icons.

According to the Grey Area site, the design ideas occurred to him after seeing the water line marked on the walls of the flooded galleries in Chelsea.



