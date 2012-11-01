Monty Python’s Graham Chapman Comes Back to Life in “Liar’s Autobiography”

To hear the story of Graham Chapman narrated entirely in his own voice seems like something the late Monty Python would have penned in a surreal skit. It’s like a voice from the heavens taunting those who remember the comedic genius he shared while part of the famed British comedy troupe before he, as John Cleese famously eulogized , kicked the bucket in 1989. You can almost hear a hint of “I’m not dead yet.”

But in truth, his story, as told in the new film A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman is hardly full of the belly laughs and awkward guffaws he produced in films such as The Life of Brian, The Search for the Holy Grail , and The Meaning of Life. Instead, it’s a revealing and sometimes painful first-person account of an out gay man and closet alcoholic who happened to be one of the funniest men of his generation.

The animated 3-D film, which opens in theaters today and airs tonight on EPIX, is based on audio recordings Chapman made of his 1986 memoir of the same name. It’s a melange of vibrant, gonzo, gruesome and affecting animation. The film is structured around significant moments in Chapman’s life, from his modest childhood, to his posh days at Cambridge, his stint as a doctor before embracing sketch comedy, his coming out, his complicated relationships with his fellow Pythons, his relationship with life partner David Sherlock, his struggles as a high-functioning alcoholic, and ultimately, the effect that drinking upwards of four pints of gin a day had on him. Each scene bears a distinct animation style that ends up reflecting Chapman’s many different personas.

For such a public figure, a chameleon by trade, Chapman was a mystery. Hiding his alcoholism and masterfully playing the dumbfounded straight man, he remained detached, even to his closest conspirators. “I don’t think I knew him really. He was an enigma because he kept his private life to himself,” says Python co-star Terry Jones while at the Toronto International Film Festival for the film’s premiere. “I didn’t even know he was an alcoholic.” Ever? “It was also a different time. A lot of people drank, a lot! It was a time when you’d carry it into a business meeting and you’d begin with a shot of whiskey. It was a lot easier to hide alcoholism. I think the film is him really–it’s as wild and free-flowing and enigmatic as him.”

For such a revealing film, the filmmakers say it was only through serendipity that it was made possible. Co-director Jeff Simpson, an experienced documentarian, has a self-professed obsession with dead comedians and was interested in making a film about Chapman. Looking for source material, he visited Sherlock, Graham’s partner of 23 years, hoping he would have some kind of material he could use for a documentary. “I was looking for home movies or something like that,” says Simpson. “David was very nice, supportive but he didn’t really have anything visual to offer, but as I was leaving he went, ‘Oh well, there are the tapes…if you can find them.’ It turns out that Graham had gone into Harry Nilsson’s studio in Los Angeles, over two nights, and he recorded his autobiography–a kind of early version of an audio book, although there was no such thing at the time. The tapes had kind of been lost to history and it took me another year to 18 months to find them.”

That’s when Simpson met Bill Jones (son of Terry) and Ben Timlett. The pair had just finished a 40th anniversary documentary of Monty Python, perfect collaborators for a Chapman biopic. The original idea was to use the Chapman recordings with talking-head interviews throughout. But as Bill Jones says, “We were like, ‘um, we’re a bit bored of talking head documentary. We’ve just done six, one-hour films of Python already.”

Instead they opted for the self-narrated animated collage. Deferring to Chapman’s voice for the majority of the film, Python collaborators John Cleese, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam were recruited to voice prominent characters in his life. Seventeen animated scenes were given to 14 animation companies, including Not to Scale, Treat Studios, Peepshow, Steven Lall, Superfad, Made Visual Studio, Sherbet, Mr & Mrs, Cake, Trunk, ArthurCox, Beakus, A for Animation, and Tundra. They all pitched versions of those scenes in what the filmmakers call “kind of a dating process.” Once scenes were allocated, the animators were allowed to just get on with it.