Barry Levinson Explores iPhone Filmmaking, Environmental Disaster In “The Bay”

Oscar winner Barry Levinson has made hit films spanning many decades, from Diner to Rain Man. But his latest, The Bay, a faux documentary cum eco-horror movie about flesh-eating isopods in the Chesapeake Bay, is a stylistic departure in which the 70-year-old director used more than 20 consumer-grade cameras to create “found” footage from iPhones, Androids, 911 calls, webcams and more to piece together the fictional story of a nightmarish 24 hours in the otherwise quaint seaside town of Claridge, Maryland.

“You’re working with a different set of tools than you normally work with,” Levinson said recently in an interview at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. “It’s not this one big camera that’s the center of the universe, so it’s a different way to approach it.”

Barry Levinson

Levinson didn’t sit behind a chair directing every shot; instead he distributed cameras to extras and often had the actors filming themselves, which created a series of unexpected challenges.

“A lot of these cameras don’t have playback that you can be watching simultaneously while you’re directing,” he says. In one scene, when a young girl covered in skin lesions is filming herself on an iPhone, Levinson had to stand outside the door while she did each take. “I couldn’t be in the room with her filming, so I’d listen at the door and then knock, say, ‘all right, that’s enough, come on out,’ and then I’ll look at what she did and say ‘well maybe next time you could do this,’ and then send her back in.”





In other cases, Levinson says, “they’ll go ahead and do it and there’s nothing there because they forgot to hit the recorder button.”

Since the film takes place in a pretty seaside town that otherwise reveals no hint of impending disaster, there are plenty of scenes of kids having summer fun in the pool and Fourth of July revelers eating and drinking in the sunshine before the creepy horror ruins the party.

Says producer Jason Sosnoff: “For the Fourth of July crowd scenes, we didn’t have enough camera crew to create the kind of perspective that Barry wanted to create, so we handed out cameras not just to principal actors but to the extras. And you know extras will shoot what’s interesting to them, like someone taking a bite of a hotdog or a crab sandwich or a waitress serving drinks waving at the camera. I think that creates a certain energy on set. When you’re shooting with eight cameras at once as we did, there’s no way you can keep track of what’s going on. So there would just be little surprises. I think it was more a throwback to the old way of filmmaking where you had to feel out what you were getting. I think going in with that kind of risk translates to a kind of realism because there’s an unpredictability to what you’re going to get.”