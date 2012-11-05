Campaign Recap: Progressive Has A Twitter-Driven Halloween

When you think car insurance, you don’t think Halloween (and vice versa), but for the fourth year in a row, Progressive, the car insurance company, encouraged people to dress up as Flo, its iconic spokeswoman. All you need is a brunette wig, MAC Ladybug lipstick, a white apron, and an I ♥ Insurance button and you’re set.

“We see a lot of value in people walking around as the personal embodiment of our brand,” says Susan Rouser, Progressive’s social media manager. “Given the social following Flo has, it’s clear that people really love her and want to engage with her.”





With more than 4.7 million Facebook fans, Flo is already a social media superstar. But on Twitter, Flo had a relatively meager 19,000 fans.

To support the campaign, Progressive paid for the promoted trend #dresslikeflo on October 25. “We wanted to give it a few days before Halloween to give people time to order a costume or create one,” says Rouser.

For the first time ever, Progressive sold its own official Flo costume on Amazon (last year the company used a third-party vendor), but also supported homemade Flo costumes.





Aside from generating real-world impressions (in the form of the costumes), the campaign’s goal was to direct people to a micro-site on Progressive’s website where fans could get tips on how to dress like Flo (and presumably, about how to buy car insurance).