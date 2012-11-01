Are You A Social Strategist? Can You Make Your Mom A Star On Twitter? Wieden + Kennedy Wants You

As we’ve noted before, social media has drastically changed the way that companies recruit talent. While the determining factor used to be that all-important, credit-touting resume, now there’s ample opportunity for job applicants to actually prove their mettle out in the field. Or at least embarrass themselves trying.

Wieden + Kennedy Portland is currently hiring a social strategist for its high-profile Old Spice account–you know, the one whose innovative (and often twisted) ads regularly send shockwaves through the Internet. As such, the agency wants to make sure it finds a candidate who not only has theoretical knowledge, but can really shake things up in the social sphere.

Interested parties need only complete one or more of the challenges below by Monday, November 5–and fill out the online app over here–to be considered.





Challenge 1 – Create the best original Pinterest board dedicated to the sport of inline speed skating (NOT roller-hockey).

Challenge 2 – Create and post an original piece of content to Reddit that then receives the most upvotes in a single week.

Challenge 3 – Create and upload to SlideShare an original, in-depth competitive analysis of the Ed Hardy social media ecosystem.

Challenge 4 – Get the most people to friend your mother or your father (or a parent-like figure in your life) on Facebook in a single week.

Challenge 5 – Create an original (new) Twitter account and then use it to get the most followers in a week using any verbs you like, but only the following nouns: “BLUEFUDGE,” “HAMMERPANTS” and “GREEK YOGURT.”

Challenge 6 – Create an original YouTube video that then receives the most plays in a single week using this script verbatim:

#1: “Wait. What are you doing?”

#2: “Trust me. This will be fine.”

#1: “Ok. Go ahead.”

Challenge 7 – Get recommendations on LinkedIn from at least three other people trying to get this job.

Challenge 8 – Create the most reviewed recipe on allrecipes.com in a single week using cottage cheese as an ingredient. The reviews don’t have to be good.

Challenge 9 – Upload the most pictures of your armpit(s) to Instagram during the course of this challenge. The pictures must have your face in them to verify your identity and include the hashtag #mypits.

Challenge 10 – Using Quora, give thought-out, meaningful answers to as many dream catcher-related questions as possible in a single week.

Co.Create will be keeping an eye on the results and will post any compelling efforts after the contest’s close.