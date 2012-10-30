Halloween Pics As Instagram Candy: More Spooks, Less Sugar

If social media has taught us anything it’s that people like to share–photos of their food, children, friends, sultry self-portraits–it’s all fair game for the artistic photo filter, the humble brag, and the pithy one-liner.

But what about when all of those elements come together, as they do on Halloween? How do you sort through and find the best photos of babies as pumpkins, dudes as superheros, costumed pets, and girls as sexy vampires or sexy maids or sexy cats amid the quotidian junk messing up an Instagram feed?

Unreal Halloween, an auto-scrolling aggregation of spooky photos on Instagram, will help anyone just dying to experience All Hallow’s Eve to its fullest. Hashtagged photos from the photo-sharing site will appear on the feed, which is infused with video, classic movie references and a Spotify playlist with creepfest mainstays such as “Thriller”.





A site designed to bring a taste of Halloween into homes everywhere it’s also the launch effort for new-to-market candy Unreal, created by digital agency Big Spaceship. By ostensibly unjunking the images of what’s expected to be the most visually documented Halloween night of all time, the campaign mirrors Unreal’s promise of unjunking candy. With 30% less sugar, 250% more fiber and 60% more protein per serving, and no corn syrup, hydrogenated oil, artificial flavors or synthetic colors, Unreal is kind of healthy… or at least not as bad for you as other sweet treats.

But wait, it gets better. The dairy in Unreal comes from free-range, pasture-raised cows without antibiotics or added hormones. The palm kernel oil (which has much less saturated fat than palm oil) hails from a sustainable, organic farm in Brazil. The cacao beans are actually traceable, sourced from farms in Ghana and Ecuador. It’s candy that even the most discerning parent can leave in their kids’ candy bucket or pillowcase come November 1.

While the connection between a nutritionally noble candy and a filtered feed of Halloween mugshots is a bit dubious, on their own each is a bit intriguing. Those with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) will feel satiated by Unreal Halloween, while with Unreal candy kids with buzzkill parents have a fighting chance of keeping their treats to themselves.