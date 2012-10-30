A Photobomb For The Times: The Ghostbomb

That prankster friend who simply can’t resist a chance to photobomb a snapshot in the making has nothing on the long-since-deceased. While the living photobomber risks social scorn for obviously ruining a perfectly posed shot, the phantom one enjoys anonymity while messing with your picture.





What’s that, you didn’t know that ghosts regularly sneak into your snaps? Apparently, it’s the stuff of legend, rumored but unseen–until now. So faint and fleeting is the phenomenon known as ghostbombing that mass-market cameras have been unable to capture the specter of a Victorian housemaid creeping into frame. Or so AT&T and agency BBDO New York would have you believe in its Halloween stunt to promote the outstanding digital capabilities of the HTC OneX mobile device, which captures high-def stills from videos.

In this video, paranormal expert Leslie Enlow PhD explains that ghosts have in fact been photobombing us for years, but only with the HTC OneX has he been able to prove it. He offers as testimony pictures of a pirate slipping in frame at a mall, an historical general disrespecting a sultry pose with “call-me” fingers, and a nightcapped lady “getting in on some birthday party action.” Visitors to AT&T’s Facebook page are able to see further examples of ghostbombing in action through to Halloween.

While we’re relieved that science has finally put to rest any questions around the existence of ghostbombing, we’re not exactly sure why only ghosts from the pre-electricity era are so stoked to pop a face into a stranger’s photo. Surely more of the tech-savvy recently passed souls would be dying for the chance to ham it up.