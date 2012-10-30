Stuff Blows Up Real Good In Guy Richie’s Trailer for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2”





In the brand-new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, it’s every man for himself. One ridiculously well-equipped assassin after another is interrupted from dispatching a mark when it turns out that they themselves have become targets. The clip, created by agency 72andSunny and Sherlock Holmes helmer Guy Ritchie, keeps zooming out to reveal more and more killers who are surprised to learn that their ambush has been ambushed. Nobody is safe in the live action spot, and that even includes special guest star Man of Iron, Robert Downey Jr. (and even he isn’t safe.)





The ad is only the latest in the recent trend of A-list directors shooting live action shorts for high-profile video games. Perhaps it will put us one step closer to seeing a Quentin Tarantino-shot trailer for Grand Theft Auto in our lifetime…