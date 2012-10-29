Joss Whedon Endorses The Presidential Candidate We Need (For Making Zombies Happen)

A couple of months ago, when like minds Ira Glass and Mike Birbiglia needed some publicity to help their indie movie Sleepwalk With Me get off the ground, director Whedon went on the offensive, making a video imploring people to see his film, The Avengers, again instead of the alternative. Now, as a potential boost to his political candidate of choice, President Obama, Whedon has come to Mitt Romney’s aid with a mock-ad endorsing him as the change candidate who will usher in the zombie apocalypse.





With a rigorously maintained deadpan, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer showrunner cites potential rollbacks in health care, education, social services, and reproductive rights as a great boon to the zombie uprising for which he has been waiting. As he cleans some post-breakfast dishes, Whedon goes over some key points about the purity and courage of Romney’s “apocalyptic vision.” The lesson: When it comes to public service announcements at least, you probably don’t want Joss Whedon on your side.