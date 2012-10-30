Ready For “Birth Control Day” Yet? This Condom Company Has You Covered

It’s like a match made in heaven, or at least on one of the more reputable online dating sites. Sir Richard’s Condom Co. has lent its support to Birth Control Day (November 13th) with a series of posters reminding potential lovers of the rapturous joy that comes with wrapping it up.





Agency TDA Boulder created the print ads, which take a tongue-in-someone-else’s-cheek approach to promoting the holiday with birth control awareness. These ads emphasize the non-procreation aspects of sexual activity with ribald epithets such as “Let’s change positions, not diapers.” Unsurprising as it may be to see a condom manufacturer come out in support of birth control, the playful ads bring a welcome soft touch to a serious issue.

Have a look through most of the iterations in the slide show above.