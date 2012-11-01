Agyness Deyn: Portrait Of A Supermodel Pivot

A youthful film festival crowd packs Toronto’s Bloor Hot Docs Cinema for a gritty crime thriller right up their alley. Pusher is a high-energy, British remake of Nicholas Winding Refn’s cult classic 1996 Danish movie, this time starring Richard Coyle as the low-rung drug dealer trying to fix a deal gone bad to make good with his angry supplier (Zlatko Burić from the original Pusher trilogy).

Richard Coyle and Agyness Deyn in Pusher

There are hoots and whistles from the rowdy audience but they have little to do with the film’s male lead and everything to do with his movie girlfriend. Sprinting down the aisle is British fashion model Agyness Deyn, joining Pusher director Luis Prieto onstage to talk about her pivotal role as junkie-stripper-girlfriend Flo, the hectic pace of the no-budget thriller, and later, in the cinema lobby to greet her many fans.

Even in the festival mob, Deyn stands out as a genetic rarity. She’s not just any catwalk model. Deyn is the former face of Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, and Giorgio Armani; one-time rock star girlfriend to Josh Hubbard of The Paddingtons and Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes; the mournful narrator at the beginning of the Rihanna music video “We Found Love,” and newlywed to actor Giovanni Ribisi.

The heir apparent Brit Fashion Queen, post-Kate Moss, Deyn is so famous her trademark blonde bob earned its own nickname, the “Agy,” launching an army of hairstyle clones (think Jennifer Aniston circa Friends) and earning an entire issue of i-D dedicated to her iconic style.

Agyness Deyn

Yet, despite the glamor and perks of the profession, Deyn is in the process of self-transformation and a creative reinvention at age 29. Basically, Deyn tells us she’s forever done with fashion and completely committed to her next career chapter, acting. These days, she wants to be known for more than her famous Pixie hair.

”Being English and growing up with English films, I’m like okay, there are drugs and guys running around and a chick who’s a stripper, you know what I mean,” Deyn says. “Then I see the aesthetic Luis brings to the movie and I see that this is not your typical guy’s film with drugs and stuff. This is so beautiful and different from everything else.”

The following day, and prior to the next round of Pusher screenings, Deyn sits down and talks about new life passions.