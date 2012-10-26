You Don’t Need Wealthy Donors To Run A Campaign: How NationBuilder Is Making Sure Every Vote Counts

Think you need a billion dollars in campaign donations to make a difference on election day? Consider this stat you won’t see bandied about by the presidential candidates: there are 500,000 elected officials in the U.S. according to research from the University of Chicago law school.

It’s a staggering number that includes a plethora of local positions like school board or sheriff. And in those offices candidates without the benefit of wealthy donors and big advertising budgets often win by just a handful of votes according to Joe Green, cofounder and president of NationBuilder, who also developed Facebook Causes.





“When all is said and done and the e-book is written about politics and the Internet, it is not going to be about the presidential election,” he explains, “It will be about the smaller elections in aggregate that have a huge effect on people’s lives.”

But how often can the average person identify their Congressperson, much less the woman across town running for the Water board? “A lot of people never hear from their campaign,” Green asserts. That’s where NationBuilder comes in. Its enterprise software aims to turn the challenge of running as an unknown into an opportunity to galvanize a community. And it doesn’t cost much.

For about $20 a month, Green says the software effectively replaces developing and and using an ad hoc set of tools that could cost candidates a small fortune. NationBuilder folds a custom website, news feeds, blog, and donation tools along with social media analytics into a dashboard that shows a stream of activity from supporters. But it also helps with to turn voters’ tweets and Facebook likes into part of a targeted effort to drum up support.

From his time working on the Kerry campaign back in 2004, Green learned the importance (and challenges) of door-to-door canvassing. “The first question we were taught to ask is who they were supporting,” he recalls. If it was the opposing candidate, that individual was removed from the list. As you can imagine, it cost candidates a lot of time (not to mention resources) to gather all that information by hand.

What’s surprising, Green notes, is that no one had developed one easy way to identify voters who actually turned out in the last election. So they created the first nationwide voter database into NationBuilder, too. Think: 170 million voter files pulled into one place on NationBuilder’s Election Center. Green underscores, “Everyone knows the presidential candidates and has an opinion about them. But as you get to smaller races, that evaporates and you can win through sheer elbow grease,” without the benefit of a hefty television ad budget.